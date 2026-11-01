Four Bodies Recovered From Gabon Oil Rig Underwater Wreckage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Libreville, Gabon: Four of the five workers missing after an offshore drilling platform collapsed off the coast of Gabon last weekend have been identified and their bodies recovered from the underwater ruins, state broadcaster Gabon24 reported Sunday.

A coroner identified the four bodies, three Gabonese citizens and a Croatian, government spokesman Olivier Mouckocko said in a statement filmed Saturday.

The search was continuing for the body of the last person still missing from the disaster, an Indian citizen.

A severe structural failure caused the Prospector 5 oil rig to sink off the central African country's southern shores with 115 people aboard, of whom 110 were rescued.

The Prospector 5 rig, operated by the Bermuda-based contractor Borr Drilling, was preparing for fossil fuel extraction when the disaster struck.

It was supporting the drilling work of BW Energy, a Norwegian firm which describes itself on its website as an "independent oil and gas company with operations and developments in Gabon, Brazil, and Namibia".

Gabon's oil and gas ministry has opened an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

The government has promised to make its conclusions public.