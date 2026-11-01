TAAMEER Holding Group And Artan Holding Sign Mou To Develop International Education Projects

MENAFN - Gulf Times) TAAMEER Holding Group LLC and Artan Holding LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing education projects across several international markets, aiming to strengthen strategic co-operation between the two parties and explore new investment opportunities in the education sector and related infrastructure.

The MoU aims to draw on the complementary expertise and capabilities of both parties. Artan Holding will contribute its expertise in education, academic planning and operational guidance, while TAAMEER Holding Group will provide its expertise in real estate development, engineering, construction and project blade-->

The proposed collaboration encompasses the development of schools, universities, education campuses and associated facilities, contributing to the creation of integrated learning environments that meet international standards and address the growing needs of the education sector in the target markets.

As part of this collaboration, TAAMEER Holding Group intends to engage its subsidiary, TAAMEER Real Estate Projects, as its specialist arm for real estate development, project management and delivery, drawing on its technical and engineering expertise and execution capabilities to develop the targeted education blade-->

Nasser Hassan al-Naimi, CEO of Artan Holding, said:“The MoU with TAAMEER Holding Group represents an important step towards expanding our international presence in the education sector by combining our educational expertise with TAAMEER's capabilities in real estate development and project delivery. Through this collaboration, we look forward to developing integrated educational institutions that provide modern learning environments in line with the highest international standards, contribute to improving the quality of education and prepare future generations.”

Ali Ibrahim Abdullah al-Ali, vice-chairman of TAAMEER Holding Group, said:“This MoU forms part of TAAMEER Holding Group's strategy to diversify its investments and strengthen its presence in international markets through the development of distinctive projects that combine investment viability with sustainable development value.”

He added:“We view education as a promising sector that offers long-term investment opportunities and contributes to economic and social development. Through our collaboration with Artan Holding, and by drawing on the expertise of our subsidiary, TAAMEER Real Estate Projects, in development, project management and delivery, we look forward to developing integrated education projects that meet international standards and strengthen the presence of Qatari companies in global markets.”

The MoU reflects both parties' commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and exploring new opportunities to develop sustainable education projects that support growth and expansion in international markets.

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