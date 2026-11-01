Ericsson To Showcase How Intelligent Networks Are Powering The AI Era At MWC Doha 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will participate in Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2026 from November 8–10 in Qatar, highlighting how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced connectivity are transforming networks, enabling new digital experiences and unlocking growth opportunities across industries.

Under the theme“Enter New Horizons,” Ericsson will demonstrate how AI and high-performing networks are coming together to enable more intelligent network operations, support increasingly advanced digital services and help service providers unlock new business opportunities. Through its demonstrations, Ericsson will highlight how these capabilities can support intelligent operations, differentiated services, enterprise transformation and mission-critical communications.

Marking 150 years of innovation in communications technology, Ericsson continues to build on its longstanding presence in Qatar, working closely with customers, industry partners and public-sector stakeholders to support Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's Digital Agenda 2030. Combining global technology leadership with local expertise, Ericsson is helping accelerate digital transformation, advance intelligent and resilient networks, and contribute to Qatar's ambition to build a competitive, diversified and knowledge-based digital economy.

MWC Doha 2026 will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and technology innovators to explore the future of connectivity and digital transformation. Visitors can explore Ericsson's demonstrations at booth F30.

Ericsson MWC Artificial Intelligence