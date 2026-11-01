Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) 2026 AGM - Venue Change Of Name
2026 AGM - Venue Change of Name Brisbane, Nov 2, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV ) (NASDAQ:ELVR ) (SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) advises that the name of the venue for its 2026 Annual General Meeting has changed.
On 16 October 2026, the Company announced that its 2026 Annual General Meeting would be held:
- on Thursday, 19 November 2026 at 10:30am (AEST / Brisbane time) / 11:30am (AEDT / Sydney time);
- in person at the Capri by Fraser, 80 Albert Street, Brisbane Queensland and virtually via the online platform:
With effect from 1 November 2026, the Capri by Fraser will be sold and will change its name to Novotel Brisbane City Centre.
As such, while the name of the venue will change, the meeting will still be held in person at 80 Albert Street, Brisbane Queensland.
Apart from the change of the name of the venue, the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 16 October 2026 is unchanged.
All resolutions and explanatory material stay the same. Proxy Forms already lodged remain valid, and shareholders who have already voted do not need to take any further action. The deadline for lodging proxies is unchanged and the details of the online meeting platform remain the same.
About Elevra Lithium Limited
Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.
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