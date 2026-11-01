Ellis Martin Report - Resolution Minerals (ASX:RML) Advances Gold, Antimony And Tungsten Opportunities At Horse Heaven In Idaho

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 2, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report announces a new interview with Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML ) (NASDAQ:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ), discussing the company's Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, its recently completed drilling program, high-grade antimony potential and strategy to establish domestic processing capabilities for critical minerals.Resolution Minerals has completed approximately 12,000 meters of drilling across 42 holes at the Golden Gate target. At the time of the interview, results from nine holes had been released, with 33 remaining to be reported. Recent drilling has expanded the Golden Gate North mineralized zone to approximately 500 meters in length and 200 meters in width, with mineralization extending more than 300 meters vertically. Lindsay discusses broad gold intercepts beginning at surface and the exploration potential along the approximately three-kilometer Golden Gate trend.The conversation also examines Antimony Ridge, where historically identified high-grade antimony mineralization has demonstrated grades ranging from 30% to 50%. Lindsay describes the strategic significance of these grades in the context of domestic antimony supply, industrial demand and the growing importance of secure U.S. critical mineral supply chains.Resolution Minerals has received FAST-41 permitting coverage for both Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge. Lindsay discusses the company's ongoing engagement with U.S. government agencies, its participation in the Defense Industrial Base Consortium, and the potential development of an Idaho-based processing hub utilizing internally developed hydrometallurgical technology for antimony and tungsten.The interview also addresses the company's Nasdaq listing, financing strategy, efforts to minimize shareholder dilution and anticipated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in early 2027. Lindsay outlines how forthcoming exploration results and progress toward domestic processing capabilities could contribute to the company's longer-term development strategy.View the interview at:About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (NASDAQ:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.