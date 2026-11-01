US Congressman Refuses To Rule Out Trump Impeachment If Democrats Win House

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 2 (IANS) US Congressman and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has declined to rule out impeaching President Donald Trump if Democrats win control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, saying his party's focus remains on the cost of living.

Asked by ABC News whether impeachment would be a distraction from the work Democrats are trying to do, Jeffries said: "Well, we haven't ruled anything in, and we haven't ruled anything out because we've made it clear that we are focused on addressing the affordability crisis."

"We believe that it is important for Congress to function as a check and balance on an out-of-control Executive Branch," the New York Democrat said in the interview, which was aired on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

ABC News Capitol Hill correspondent Jay O'Brien, who spoke to Jeffries on the campaign trail days earlier, said Jeffries had described his day-one priorities as the cost of living, "in particular, health care and rising gas and grocery prices."

According to O'Brien, Democrats are "not just running on affordability, but accountability, too," and are promising a string of investigations into Trump and his administration if they return to power. He reported that some subpoenas were already being prepared, with investigative steps aimed at the President, his administration, his family's businesses and its cryptocurrency interests.

The White House has consistently denied any conflicts of interest, ABC News reported.

O'Brien also noted that several House Democrats had openly talked in recent months about impeaching Trump for a third time. Trump was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House during his first term and was acquitted by the Senate both times.

A House impeachment requires only a simple majority, but removal from office would need a two-thirds vote, or 67 votes, in the Senate.

If Democrats win the House, Jeffries is poised to become the first Black Speaker in American history, O'Brien said.

ABC News also reported that it had spoken to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said he was confident Republicans would defy the polls and history. Asked whether a Republican defeat would be a message from voters seeking change, Johnson said he would not view it as a message, but as a sign that voters were misinformed, according to O'Brien's account.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to win the House majority. Election forecasters rate them as favourites to do so, while the battle for the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats, is seen as closer.

Polls close across the country on Tuesday night.