Cult Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishwak Sen's Film Witnesses Slight Dip After Saturday Surge

Vishwak Sen's latest Telugu thriller Cult reached Day 3 of its box office run on November 1, concluding its initial weekend in theaters with steady theatrical turnout. According to figures compiled by industry tracker Sacnilk, the slasher film recorded an estimated net box office collection of Rs 1.08 crore in India on Sunday, registering a minor dip after experiencing a surge in box office collections on Saturday.

The film officially opened in theaters nationwide on Friday, October 30, 2026. On its opening day, the project generated steady momentum by earning between Rs 0.95 crore and Rs 1.07 crore net across domestic screens, laying the groundwork for its opening weekend totals.

Opening Weekend Numbers: Day-by-Day Breakdown

The overall theatrical trajectory for Cult demonstrated notable gains moving into its second day of release. On Saturday, October 31, the film experienced a surge in box office collections, registering a 20 percent growth spurt compared to its opening Friday figures. This surge lifted the single-day collection up to Rs 1.33 crore net across Indian screens.

As Vishwak Sen's film Cult reached Day 3 of its box office run on Sunday, November 1, daily earnings saw a minor dip to Rs 1.08 crore net. Despite the slight drop on Sunday, theatrical footfalls remained consistent across major urban circuits throughout the day.

Three days into its theatrical run, the cumulative domestic net collection for the slasher film stands at Rs 3.18 crore. According to box office tracking figures from NDTV Profit and Sacnilk, this translates to a total Indian gross collection of Rs 3.69 crore over the full three-day opening weekend period.

Key Regional Markets and Occupancy Trends

Occupancy rates during the initial three-day window reflected a steady turnout among moviegoers, particularly across key circuits in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Sunday, the film logged an average nationwide show occupancy of 23.51 percent. Screening data showed that audience attendance picked up as the day progressed, with evening screenings peaking at 27.45 percent occupancy across 1,156 tracked shows.

Cast, Crew and Overseas Performance

In addition to its domestic earnings, Cult also recorded performance metrics across international territories. In overseas markets, the film grossed approximately Rs 45 lakh over its opening weekend. As numbers held steady across foreign theatrical screens, the international revenue helped push the film's total global gross figures past the Rs 4 crore mark.

The film represents a major endeavour for lead star Vishwak Sen, who also wrote and directed the thriller. Alongside Sen, the project features an ensemble cast including Gayatri Bhardwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, and Murali Sharma. The slasher film was produced by Sandeep Kakarla under the Tarak Cinemas banner.