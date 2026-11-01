Five Decades Of Sporting Legacy: Khalifa International Stadium Marks 50Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspire Zone Foundation is celebrating this year the 50th anniversary of the opening of Khalifa International Stadium, one of Qatar's most prominent sports landmarks, standing as a symbol of a national journey defined by extraordinary achievements and milestones that have cemented Qatar's position on the regional and global sports maps.

Since its inauguration in 1976, Khalifa International Stadium served as a witness to five decades of sporting development in Qatar.

It hosted numerous major tournaments and events, welcoming elite athletes, and national teams from across the globe and becoming an integral part of the nation's sporting legacy as well as one of the most significant sports facilities in the region.

Over the course of these five decades, the stadium's history has been intertwined with several major sporting events.

Notable highlights include its opening, which coincided with the hosting of the 4th Arabian Gulf Cup in 1976, and the crowning of Qatar's national team as champions of the 11th Arabian Gulf Cup in 1992.

In 2006, the stadium hosted competitions during the 15th Asian Games (Doha 2006), and in 2011, it served as a primary venue for the AFC Asian Cup, including the final match.

In 2019, it hosted the World Athletics Championships, the first time the event was staged in the Middle East, and in 2022, it hosted eight matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the third-place playoff. It also hosted matches during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The five-decade milestone since the opening of Khalifa International Stadium embodies the timeless moments and achievements that have left an indelible mark on the history of Qatari sports.

It further reflects the stadium's ongoing role in supporting the development of sports sector and hosting major events, solidifying Qatar's status as a premier global sports destination.

Aspire Zone Foundation looks forward to continuing this journey and building upon this rich sporting legacy, in line with the State of Qatar's vision toward a more distinguished and sustainable future for sports.

Khalifa International Stadium Aspire Zone Foundation Qatar 1976