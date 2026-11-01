Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Finland's Under-Secretary Of State For Foreign And Security Policy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Sunday with the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of the Republic of Finland Outi Holopainen, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the cooperative relations between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
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