Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Finland's Under-Secretary Of State For Foreign And Security Policy

Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Finland's Under-Secretary Of State For Foreign And Security Policy


Date: 2026-11-01 11:13:25

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Sunday with the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of the Republic of Finland Outi Holopainen, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the cooperative relations between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN01112026000067011011ID1111900153


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search