The Commodities Feed: US Midterm Elections Key For Oil Market

MENAFN - ING) Energy – Ukraine resume attacks on Russian refineries

Oil prices finished strong last week, with ICE Brent settling almost 2.4% higher on Friday to close above $113/bbl. It was also the Dec-26 contract expiry; it settled at $117.64/bbl on its last trading day. Vessels have faced a growing number of attacks in recent weeks. Yet this coincides with signs that more traffic is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. Fears remain high over the potential for fresh US and Israeli strikes on Iran following the US midterms. Reports say that President Trump wants to give diplomacy a chance are weighing on prices in early morning trading today. Iranian negotiators have been in Doha over the weekend, holding talks with Qatari mediators. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to anything.

The price action in oil in recent weeks reflects a market increasingly bracing for the potential for more hostilities between the US and Iran. If the midterms pass with neither strikes nor a deal, the key question is whether the market continues to price in a substantial geopolitical risk premium or whether that premium gradually begins to unwind. Given that many of the key developments in this conflict have unfolded over weekends, the market may have to hold its breath until the end of the week.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the brief respite that refiners received from Ukraine appears to have ended. Attacks on Russian refiners resumed towards the end of last week. The roughly 2-week pause had seen the ICE gasoil crack fall below $70/bbl and trade to its lowest level since early October. Further attacks would likely provide a floor to the crack, with strikes casting doubt over how much diesel Russia will export. Russia's deputy prime minister said that Russia plans to export 2.15m tonnes of diesel in November, up from a little more than 500kt in October.

OPEC+ met over the weekend to discuss output policy for December, with no surprises. Members decided to keep output targets unchanged for the month. Given disruptions in the Persian Gulf, most members are producing well below their production target.

The latest positioning data shows that speculators increased their net long in ICE Brent by 3,576 lots over the last reporting week to 245,457 lots as of last Tuesday. Fresh longs drove the move. Meanwhile, the net speculative long is still some distance away from the year-to-date high of around 430k lots seen in March. This suggests that with the right catalyst, speculators could add to this position. A strong catalyst would be needed, though, given that from a risk-reward perspective it may not make sense to take too much risk on the long side at current price levels.

European gas prices saw significant strength at the end of last week, with TTF settling more than 6% higher on Friday, near EUR104/MWh. Prices eased slightly in early morning trading today. Weather forecasts for NW Europe show colder-than-usual weather this week, leading to potentially large storage draws. EU gas storage peaked at just under 75% last Tuesday and has been edging lower since, suggesting the heating season is now underway. With a tight balance through the winter, the market is likely to remain extremely volatile, and weather will prove to be even more important than usual.

Metals - Gold hits one-year low

Gold fell to its lowest level in a year at the end of last week as oil prices surged amid inflation concerns and expectations that interest rates could stay higher for longer. Prices dropped 3.65% to $3,874.62/oz, with the sell-off in technology shares adding to pressure as investors reduced positions to cover losses elsewhere. For now, higher energy prices, rate expectations and the risk of further liquidation across broader markets remain headwinds for precious metals.

Silver has been hit harder, sliding more than 6% and extending its October decline to roughly 18%. The widening gold-silver ratio also points to gold continuing to outperform silver during the latest precious-metals correction.

In industrial metals, copper prices also moved lower as the wider risk-off mood spilled into markets. Underlying fundamentals remain supportive, with signs of tightness still evident across the physical market. The LME cash-to-three-month backwardation narrowed by almost $48/t on Friday to $174.85/t, but remains elevated, while the Yangshan premium rose above $200/t last week. This suggests refined copper availability remains constrained despite the pullback in futures prices. That tightness should provide a floor under prices, although at elevated levels we could see some resistance from price-sensitive demand.

Agriculture - Corn slides on harvest pressure

CBOT corn prices extended losses for a second consecutive month, falling nearly 11% last month, the largest monthly decline since June 2023. The sell-off was driven by increased harvest supplies, weaker export demand, and easing concerns over Black Sea disruptions. US farmers had harvested 60% of their corn crop as of 25 October, up from 44% a week earlier, boosting near-term supply. Weekly US corn export sales declined 15% week-on-week to 1,303.9kt as of 22 October.

Market sentiment is under pressure amid expectations of lower geopolitical risk following renewed discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US. This could mean more stable grain shipments from the Black Sea region. Speculators reduced their net long corn positions by 90,314 lots for the sixth consecutive week to 55,314 lots. Traders took profits following the summer weather-driven rally and reassessed supply risks amid improving crop conditions and easing geopolitical tensions.

Among other soft crops, CFTC data shows that money managers increased their net bearish bets in CBOT wheat by 23,725 lots to 74,859 lots as of 27 October 2026. The move was driven by a rise in gross short positions. This was driven by improving harvest progress in Australia and Argentina, coupled with expectations for the second-largest global wheat crop. For soybeans, the net speculative long position fell by 21,536 lots to 185,400 lots, as stronger export competitiveness from Brazil prompted traders to reduce bullish exposure.