Geely Auto Group Reports October Sales Of 310,183 Vehicles, Exceeding 300,000 For The First Time In 2026

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) HANGZHOU, China / Тimesnewswire / November 1, 2026 – Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (0175) reported total sales of 310,183 vehicles in October, surpassing 300,000 units for the first time this year and marking the eighth consecutive month of YoY and MoM growth. Sales increased 6% from September.

New energy vehicle (NEV) sales across the Geely Auto brand, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands reached a record 214,996 units in October, up 21% year on year. NEVs accounted for 69% of total monthly sales, also a new high.

The Geely Auto brand sold 255,742 vehicles in October, up 8% YoY. Sales of Geely NEV models reached a new monthly record of 153,385 units, increasing 18% YoY and 20% MoM.

Lynk & Co recorded sales of 21,958 vehicles, up 19% MoM. Sales of its new energy models reached 18,521 units, an increase of 9% from September.

Zeekr delivered 32,483 vehicles in October, up 52% YoY, marking the seventh consecutive month in which deliveries exceeded 30,000 units.

Geely Auto Group continued to strengthen its international business, with exports to markets outside China exceeding 100,000 vehicles for the fifth consecutive month. October exports volume reached 107,153 vehicles, up 158% YoY. New energy vehicle exports reached a record 82,565 units, surging 506% YoY and accounting for 77% of total overseas exports, reflecting the growing contribution of NEVs to the Group's international business.

The Group's overseas expansion is increasingly supported by stronger brand recognition. In October, Geely Auto Group made its first appearance at the Paris Motor Show with all three brands to showcase a diverse line-up of models. The Group also presented key technologies, including its SEA-S architecture and intelligent electric drive systems, highlighting the group's engineering capabilities and technological strengths in intelligent electrification.

The Geely Monjaro EM-i and Lynk & Co 07 GT made their European debuts at the Paris Motor Show, while Zeekr presented its premium technology-focused vehicle line-up. Deliveries of the Zeekr 9X in Europe are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Geely Auto Group continued to deepen its presence in Europe, with combined sales of the Geely Auto brand, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands in the region exceeding 10,000 vehicles for the first time in September.

In the UK, Geely Auto brand reached a major milestone in expanding its local retail network, signing an agreement with Lithia Group, the UK's second-largest automotive retailer, for its 100th retail outlet in the country. Geely Auto brand has also surpassed 10,000 cumulative vehicle registrations in the UK within just 11 months of entering the market, with monthly registrations exceeding 5,000 vehicles in September 2026 alone.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.