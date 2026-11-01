Humanoid Robots Can Transform Workplaces For Better Despite Concerns On Other Fronts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Humanoid robots capable of performing a wide range of everyday tasks can transform workplaces and improve productivity, an expert said, while noting that their growing adoption also raises questions about employment, ethics and potential misuse.

Speaking at a discussion at the "CNN Global Perspectives: In Doha" forum, Dr Yifan David Lee, CEO and founder of Hesai Technology, and co-founder of Sharpa, in conversation with CNN's Richard Quest, highlighted that general-purpose humanoid robots, equipped with humanlike hands and artificial intelligence, can reshape industries and give people more time and comfort.

“The industry's priority should be developing affordable, general-purpose machines that can operate in environments designed for humans, rather than producing numerous specialised robots for individual tasks,” he said.

He noted that a common robotic platform capable of learning and adapting to different activities would offer greater long-term potential, allowing machines to perform multiple functions using the same underlying model, data and physical design.

“The world is built for humans. So if you want one product to be able to do everything we do, they need to have hands,” Lee said, explaining the importance of developing versatile robotic systems.

He noted, however, that humanoid robots do not necessarily need to replicate every aspect of human anatomy.

In commercial environments with flat floors, wheels could be more practical for mobility, while a human-like upper body and hands would enable robots to interact with equipment, tools and objects designed for people.

Developing robotic hands remains one of the biggest technological challenges, he said, as they require precision, tactile sensing and sufficient dexterity to operate conventional tools and handle objects in confined spaces.

Addressing concerns about job displacement, Lee said the impact of robotics should be assessed beyond the immediate loss of individual jobs, taking into account wider productivity improvements and changes in the employment landscape.

“If you take the micro view, it's always jobs gone. If you look at the macro view, it is productivity enhancement and job shifts,” he said.

The food and beverage industry is among the sectors where such applications are beginning to take shape. A video presented during the discussion showed robots performing operations at Dairy Queen, replicating movements traditionally carried out by employees.

Dr Lee stressed that the objective was to develop machines capable of carrying out useful tasks in actual workplaces rather than simply demonstrating technological sophistication.

On international competition in robotics, Lee highlighted China's manufacturing ecosystem, particularly its electric vehicle supply chain, as an important contributor to advances in both hardware and software.

However, he said the global race should be seen primarily as an opportunity to develop more useful technologies rather than solely through a geopolitical lens.

He also acknowledged concerns about the potential misuse of advanced robotics, including military applications, agreeing that appropriate regulations and ethical safeguards would be necessary as the technology develops.

Asked about the possibility of autonomous robots becoming dangerous, Dr Lee said such risks could not be ruled out and stressed the importance of ensuring that technological progress was accompanied by adequate safeguards.

For him, however, the most promising applications of robotics are not necessarily the spectacular, futuristic ones but the routine tasks that consume people's time.

Lee said his company's mission was ultimately to give people more time by allowing robots to undertake tasks that would otherwise require human effort.

“The aim is to free people to spend more time with their families and pursue activities they enjoy instead of being occupied with routine responsibilities,” he noted.

Nevertheless, human creativity and ingenuity would continue to distinguish people from machines, particularly in areas requiring original thinking and creative expression," added Dr Lee.

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