Heenat Salma Brings Farm-To-City Concept To Old Doha Port

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Heenat Salma Farm has brought its regenerative, craft-led philosophy from Al Shahaniya to Old Doha Port, opening a new city space that combines food, workshops, retail, and community learning in Doha.

The new Farm to City space, which opened on October 30 at Store 34 in Mina District, marks Heenat Salma Farm's first permanent move into the city and extends its experience beyond the farm itself.

Speaking to Gulf Times at the opening, Pallavi Mhardolkar, head of Marketing and Communications at Heenat Salma Farm and Caravane Earth, said the idea was simple: bring“a little of the farm” closer to people in Doha.

“We are opening our first store, we are coming from the farm to the city,” she said.“A little of the farm has to come to the city, so Heenat Salma took the initiative to bring it to the blade-->

The space brings together several elements associated with the farm, including the Heenat Salma Café, food and drinks, coffee and tea, dairy products, bakery items and a small nursery.

Mhardolkar said visitors can also find Dar Salma, the farm's concept store featuring craft and artisanal products, alongside educational workshops that will bring parts of the farm's learning experience into an urban setting.

“As you are aware, Heenat Salma speaks about sustainability,” she said.“We are regenerative agriculture, we are traditional architecture, and we also speak about education and craft.”

She added that the concept is intended to connect these different elements rather than operate simply as a retail outlet.

“The Farm to City concept is a natural extension of what Heenat Salma represents,” she said.“Our intention is to bring a little closer to the city the things that are central to the farm - our relationship with the land, the value of seasonal food, the knowledge behind traditional practices and the work of artisans and blade-->

The store also offers Heenat Salma's own food products, with Mhardolkar saying its cheese, dairy and other farm produce are part of the brand's organic offering.

“They are all Heenat Salma products, and they are pure organic,” she said.

Hands-on workshops will form another part of the programme, giving families, friends and community groups opportunities to explore traditional crafts, natural practices and creative techniques through shared learning.

The space also offers pre-orders for selected prepared foods, bakery items, tarts, birthday cakes and seasonal offerings.

Mhardolkar said the wider aim remains rooted in sustainable living and education.

“We are bringing a little educational craft education here,” she said.“When I speak about regenerative agriculture, our nursery is back to the city. So yes, that's our concept of bringing the farm to the city.”

The opening also reflects the wider work of Caravane Earth Foundation across regenerative agriculture, traditional architecture, crafts, education and cultural practices.

Heenat Salma's Old Doha Port space is open daily from 9am to 11pm.

Heenat Salma Farm Old Doha Port community learning Caravane Earth