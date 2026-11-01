Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion Kicks Off Today

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket, one of Qatar's leading hypermarket chains, has officially launched its much-awaited Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion today (November 2).

Safari's 10, 20, 30 Promotion is the most popular promotion among Safari customers, eagerly awaited by Qatari nationals and expatriates alike. Even amid the many challenges currently affecting global logistics and supply chains, Safari has ensured that all products are fully stocked at every outlet, so customers will face no shortages or disruptions during this promotion.

Without compromising on quality, all product categories are available simultaneously at all Safari outlets. In addition to fresh fruits, vegetables, high-quality fish and meat, delicious bakery items, hot food and other food products, the promotion features cosmetics, household products, trendy ready-made garments, footwear, the latest electronic gadgets, computer accessories, daily essentials, food grains and premium textiles. Thousands of diverse products are offered at very low prices of just QR10, QR20 and blade-->

Safari Management said it is fully committed to providing a great shopping experience at minimal cost by bringing together essentials for schools, offices, and homes under one roof.

Some of the major attractions include 1.5-litre Hala Sunflower Oil for just QR10, 8Lbs of Riwayat Indian Extra Long Basmati Rice for QR20, a 1,200-watt Vinverth Iron Box for QR30, 3kg Tide Detergent for QR20, six 120-gram Lux soaps for QR10, a 1,300g Perdix Chicken Griller for QR10 and 800g of plain almonds for just QR30. The Safari Bakery and Hot Food sections have also introduced an extensive range of delicious dishes to delight customers. The promotion also includes a variety of Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, and Chinese cuisines, along with attractive combo offers featuring different food selections. Popular dishes such as Chicken Biryani, Chicken Majboos and Choco Rolls are also among the highlights. In addition, the Daily section offers Butter Block, Feta Cheese, Formagio Paneer and Bake Off Tofu among its dairy items, along with Nemeh Beef Mortadella, Nemeh Smoked Economy Roast, Mix Pickle and Green Olives, all available as part of the 10, 20, 30 Promotion. The Frozen Food section features a wide range of products, including different varieties of juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, assorted ice creams, milk and other dairy products, all available at QR10, QR20 and QR30. The Grocery section also showcases a wide selection of snacks and other food products at attractive prices.

Similarly, the Household section features a diverse collection of multipurpose products, while the Cosmetics section offers products from leading international brands such as Enchanteur, Dove, Sebamed, Pantene, Lux, Olay and Johnson & Johnson. Customers can also find perfumes, body sprays, makeup sets, various types of soaps, face washes, body lotions and a wide range of personal care and beauty products. The Stationery section has an extensive collection of essentials for school students and office use, including Faber-Castell products, Maped school kits and various stationery sets. The Toys and Sports sections also offer an impressive range of products at QR10, QR20 and QR30, exceeding customers' expectations with their wide variety of choices.

The Garments and Ready-made sections feature an extensive collection of quality products, including men's wear, ladies' churidars, churidar materials, ladies' denim jackets, kids' wear, footwear, ladies' bags and newborn baby essentials, all available at just QR10, QR20 and QR30. The Electronics section also offers a wide variety of products, including emergency lights, trimmers, torches, calculators, headsets, smartwatches and several other electronic accessories at highly attractive prices. With thousands of products across different categories, this year's Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion brings customers an exciting shopping experience with exceptional value and variety.

Safari Hypermarket supply chains global logistics