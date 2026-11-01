UDST Concludes Successful Third Gulf Universities Championship

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has successfully concluded the third Gulf Universities Championship (GUC), bringing three days of university sporting competition to a close with a celebration of athletic achievement, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The closing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr Ibrahim al-Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and president of the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation; Dr Salem bin Nasser al-Naemi, president of UDST; Dr Ahmed Khalil al-Abbasi, executive director of Competitions and Football Development at the Qatar Stars League; Rashid Adiba, secretary-general of Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation; and a number of representative from the participating entities.

The championship concluded with the crowning of winners across four competitions, recognising the dedication, skill and determination demonstrated by participating student-athletes throughout the tournament. In men's futsal, Qatar University secured first place, followed by the University of Doha for Science and Technology in second and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences – Oman in blade-->

In men's basketball, UDST claimed the top spot, while Qatar University (QU) finished second and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) placed third. QU also emerged as champions in men's volleyball, with UDST taking second place and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences – Oman finishing third.

In women's volleyball, UDST secured first place, followed by CMU-Q in second and MIE – Savitribai Phule Pune University in third. The championship's success reflects the collective efforts of the participating universities, athletes, coaches, officials, and organising teams, whose contributions helped deliver a memorable sporting event. The tournament also gave student-athletes valuable opportunities to challenge themselves, demonstrate their abilities, and connect with peers from other university communities.

The championship reflects UDST's continued commitment to enriching the student experience through opportunities that support personal growth, physical activity and social engagement. These priorities are also reflected in the University's Wellness Strategy 2025–2027, which promotes a comprehensive approach to well-being across physical, mental, social and other dimensions.

Hamad Alkuwari, director of the Sport & Wellness Directorate at UDST, said:“Hosting the third Gulf Universities Championship reflects UDST's commitment to advancing university sports, promoting healthy competition and enriching the student experience. We are proud to provide opportunities for students to develop their skills, build connections and embrace the values of teamwork and sportsmanship.”

As the host institution, UDST remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen university sports and encourage students to pursue excellence in different aspects of university life. The successful delivery of this edition marks another milestone in the University's efforts to contribute to a vibrant and connected university sports community in Qatar and across the Gulf.

UDST GUC sportsmanship