QRCS Launches Shelter Project For Refugees In Bangladesh

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In partnership with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh has launched a new project to improve shelter, protection, and living conditions for the most vulnerable families at the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district.

At a total cost of $517,877, the project involves the construction of medium-term shelters and distribution of nonfood items (NFIs) to meet the daily needs of 704 refugee families, or 4,224 individuals.

This initiative comes in response to the mounting challenges faced by refugee families at camps, including severe overcrowding; fragile shelter conditions; and frequent exposure to monsoon rains, high winds, and fires. These factors exacerbate their suffering and directly compromise their safety, privacy, and stability.

The beneficiaries are selected based on tangible eligibility and need criteria. Priority is given to female-headed households, persons with disabilities, older people, and under-six children.

In co-ordination with the implementing partner and competent authorities, a field assessment and verification mechanism was adopted to ensure a fair selection process and ensure outreach to those most in need.

Engineer Mohamed Thabet Safi, head of QRCS's mission in Bangladesh, stated, "This is a practical humanitarian intervention that addresses the needs of families living in highly precarious shelter conditions at the camps of Cox's Bazar. The project's design combines safe shelter and essential household supplies, thus preserving the dignity of the families and enabling them to manage their own daily life routines. Much attention was paid to high-standard implementation and rigorous beneficiary selection, to support the most vulnerable families and achieve the highest humanitarian impact possible."

BDRCS QRCS Rohingya refugee camps monsoon rains