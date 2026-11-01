Qatar Vows To Protect Assets After Attack On LNG Carrier

No crew injured; vessel operational Region rallies behind the country

Qatar Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda in the Arabian Gulf, saying it reserves the right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to protect its assets and safeguard its vessels and their crews.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack on the vessel, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), as a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.

Nakilat said the carrier was hit by unidentified objects while transiting the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening. None of the crew members on board were injured, and there was no impact on the environment, the company said in a statement published by the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The vessel is in a safe condition and operational, and the impact of the incident is being assessed, Nakilat added. It said it remains in direct co-ordination with the vessel, its crew and the relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the crew's safety, while continuing to closely monitor the situation.

The ministry said the relevant authorities had initiated the necessary investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

It warned against the dangers of such reckless and irresponsible actions and their grave repercussions for regional security and stability and for the global economy. It singled out the potential environmental risks of targeting energy carriers and the serious consequences for the marine environment and the water security of countries in the region.

The attack drew swift condemnation across the region.

Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the attack in the strongest terms. He said targeting energy tankers constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and endangers lives, property and the global economy, and stressed that maritime corridors must remain secure for navigation and trade.

Albudaiwi warned of the potential consequences of targeting gas tankers for the marine environment, the steady flow of energy and market stability, and underscored the need to hold the perpetrators of the“heinous attack” accountable. He affirmed the GCC's support for the measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its assets and property and to confront any threats to its security and interests.

The Arab League also condemned the attack, stressing that targeting commercial vessels threatens maritime navigation and the safety of crews and violates the rules of international law.

In a statement, the League expressed solidarity with Qatar and support for efforts to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible. It emphasised the need to uphold freedom of navigation, ensure the safety of vessels and protect international trade.

The League warned of the repercussions that any recurrence of such attacks could have on the security of energy supplies and market stability. It also pointed to the environmental risks of targeting energy carriers, including potential harm to the marine environment and the water resources of states in the region.

It called for stronger regional and international co-operation to safeguard maritime navigation and trade routes, and urged an end to actions that endanger civilian vessels and facilities, in order to de-escalate tensions and preserve regional security and stability.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the kingdom's strongest condemnation of the targeting of Al Mayeda. It reiterated the kingdom's rejection of all violations that threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

The ministry stressed the kingdom's solidarity with Qatar in all the measures it may take to protect its vessels and ensure the safety of its international trade. It also underlined the importance of the international community taking urgent measures to ensure maritime security and the safety of international trade, and to enforce international law.

Kuwait strongly condemned the attack, stressing its outright rejection of acts that threaten maritime security and the safety of global energy supplies. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the need to respect international law, ensure freedom of navigation and safeguard vessels and their crews. It warned of the environmental and economic risks of targeting energy tankers and the serious repercussions for regional security and stability.

The ministry called for the circumstances of the incident to be established and for those responsible to be identified and held accountable. It reaffirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures taken to protect Qatar's security and interests and safeguard its facilities and property.

Bahrain strongly condemned the attack on the Qatari LNG carrier Al Mayeda, owned by Nakilat, while sailing through the Arabian Gulf, describing it as a grave threat to maritime safety, the marine environment and global energy security, as well as a violation of international law. In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its full solidarity with Qatar and support for measures to safeguard its security, interests, vessels and crews.

Jordan described the incident as a violation of international law and a threat to freedom of maritime navigation. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the necessity of respecting international law and ensuring the safety of vessels and their crews. It warned of the grave repercussions that targeting energy tankers could have on regional security and stability, the international economy and the environment.

The ministry affirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with Qatar and its full support for all measures Qatar may take to protect its security, interests and assets.

Egypt strongly condemned the attack targeting Al Mayeda. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Egypt's complete rejection of these attacks, which constitute a grave breach of international law and threaten the security and freedom of international navigation

Palestine condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as a dangerous assault that threatens regional security and stability, as well as the safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Palestine's full solidarity with Qatar and its complete support for all measures taken by Qatar to protect its assets and vessels and safeguard its interests. The ministry also emphasised its absolute rejection of any actions that could undermine the security, stability and prosperity of Arab nations.

Al Mayeda Arabian Gulf UN Charter Nakilat