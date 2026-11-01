Doha To Host Unesco Forum On Arab Higher Education

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha will host the fifth Unesco conference on higher education in Arab states from Tuesday, bringing together leading experts and policymakers to examine how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are reshaping universities across the region.

Held under the patronage of Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed AlKhater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, the two-day event at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl Island, is themed“The New Learning Landscape in Higher Education in the Arab Region”. It is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with Unesco and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Farida Aboudan, Chief of Education at the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, said the conference would focus on developments in the higher education sector and explore opportunities for collaboration across different fields of education.

“Higher education in the Arab region is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, digital technologies and scientific research. This conference provides an important platform to explore how these developments are reshaping teaching, learning and the future of work, while strengthening regional co-operation and ensuring that higher education systems remain inclusive, innovative and responsive to emerging challenges,” she said.

Aboudan added that the conference aims to strengthen the role of scientific research, innovation and digital transformation in building more sustainable education systems that respond to future demands and the needs of the learning community.

Speakers at the opening ceremony will include the minister; His Excellency Dr Nasser bin Hamad al-Hinzab, Chairperson of the Unesco Executive Board and Qatar's Permanent Representative to Unesco; and Salah Khaled, Director of the Unesco regional office.

After the opening session, breakout sessions across both days will address major themes and emerging trends in higher education. These include the recognition of academic qualifications across Arab states, digital transformation, the responsible and ethical use of AI, and strengthening academic competencies and supportive working environments for faculty members. Discussions will also turn to the future of higher education and the post-2030 development agenda.

On the opening day, a session titled“Shaping the Future of Higher Education in the Arab Region: From Recognition to Transformation” will see the launch of the Arabic version of UNESCO's roadmap“Beyond Limits: New Ways to Reinvent Higher Education”.

A university exhibition on the sidelines will allow participating institutions to showcase their academic programmes and their research and innovation initiatives. The conference will close on Tuesday with a set of final recommendations.

Unesco conference on higher education in Arab states Artificial Intelligence digital technologies