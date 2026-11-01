HH The Amir Graces Al Jazeera's 30Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the launch of Al Jazeera Media Network held at the network's headquarters last evening under the slogan "And the Story Continues".

Ahead of the event, HH the Amir viewed a visual presentation and interactive display highlighting key milestones in the network's history since its establishment and its media experience over the past three decades.

His Highness also watched a documentary presentation featuring selected speeches delivered by His Highness the Late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, may Allah have mercy on him, at various forums and events, highlighting the network, its role in the media landscape, and the vision upon which it was blade-->

The celebration featured speeches by His Excellency Chairman of Al Jazeera Media Network's Board of Directors Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani; Director General of the Network Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal al-Thani; along with an opening video presentation and two presentations highlighting the network's key facts and figures and future plans.

Following the celebration, HH the Amir visited the new studios and newsroom, where he was briefed on the latest equipment and technologies used in broadcasting and television news blade-->

The celebration was attended by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani; a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs and ministers; members of Al Jazeera Network's Board of Directors; its staff; a distinguished group of media professionals and intellectuals; as well as guests of the celebration, including Their Excellencies the ministers and senior officials from brotherly and friendly countries.

Thirty years after it first went on air from Doha with six hours of programmes a day, Al Jazeera reaches more than 430mn homes in over 150 countries. Its 3,000-plus staff, drawn from more than 95 nationalities, work across over 70 bureaus.

The channel was launched in 1996 under the late HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, with the motto“The Opinion and the Other Opinion” and a newsroom staffed largely by journalists from the BBC's shuttered Arabic television service. In 1998 it aired exclusive coverage of Operation Desert Fox from inside Iraq, and by 1999 it was broadcasting round the clock.

Covering the wars that followed came at a price: its Kabul bureau was bombed in 2001, and correspondent Tareq Ayyoub was martyred when a US strike hit its Baghdad office in 2003.

All the while, the network kept expanding. Al Jazeera Mubasher, a live channel, launched in 2005, Al Jazeera English went on air in 2006 and Al Jazeera Documentary followed a year later. Al Jazeera English's coverage of the 2011 Arab Spring won a Peabody Award; during Egypt's uprising, traffic to its live stream jumped 2,500%. Al Jazeera America ran from 2013 to 2016, and AJ+ arrived in 2014, the year Al Jazeera Sport became beIN Sports.

The network has weathered sustained pressure, staying on air despite calls for its closure during the 2017 Gulf crisis. Israel banned it in 2024 and later raided its Ramallah bureau. At least 24 of its journalists have been martyred in the line of duty, among them Shireen Abu Akleh, shot while reporting in Jenin in 2022, and Anas al-Sharif, martyred with colleagues in an Israeli strike in Gaza in 2025.

As it turned 30, Al Jazeera launched a new channel, Al Jazeera Now, and more than 30 new programmes. Online, its platforms count 52mn followers and draw 205bn views a year.

Al Jazeera Media Network HH the Amir media anniversary