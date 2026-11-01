Benin Enterprise Turns Daily Kitchen Waste Into Soap And Power

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Cotonou: A local Beninese recycling enterprise is breathing new life into discarded cooking oil across Cotonou, converting household and restaurant waste into eco-friendly soap and biofuel.

At Ouedo-Kpossidja, a locality about 40 km north of Cotonou, Benin's economic capital, AMAVI collects and processes used cooking oil from hotels and restaurants, helping reduce environmental pollution while exploring the potential of renewable energy.

"Consuming used cooking oil is harmful to human health and can cause cancer and respiratory problems in the long term," Carmel Djiha, founder of AMAVI, told Xinhua, warning that improper disposal can also contaminate soil and disrupt aquatic ecosystems.

More than 100 restaurant operators are currently working with AMAVI to collect their used cooking oil, Djiha said.

Once collected, the oil undergoes several stages of filtration and settling to remove water and solid residues. It is then processed into soap or converted into biofuel for use in power generators and agricultural machinery, he explained.

Since launching operations in 2023, AMAVI has collected and recycled more than 150,000 liters of used cooking oil, according to Djiha.

Benin has had legislation governing the management of used oil since 2003. The regulations prohibit the disposal or discharge of used oil in places where it could pollute the environment, including soil, surface water, groundwater and sewage systems. Burning used oil in unauthorized facilities is also prohibited.

Against this backdrop, specialized companies such as AMAVI are helping channel used cooking oil into productive uses rather than allowing it to become an environmental and public health hazard.

AMAVI's efforts have also opened the door to international cooperation. It has signed a partnership agreement with Chinese company Henan Hengyong, which supplies oil-processing equipment and provides technical training for AMAVI employees.

Looking ahead, AMAVI plans to industrialize its biodiesel production by 2030, targeting a daily output of more than three tonnes, Djiha said, adding that the initiative is expected to strengthen the company's contribution to environmental protection and public health while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.