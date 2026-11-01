Sri Lanka's Fuel Import Bill Jumps 51.5% In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lanka's fuel import expenditure rose by 51.5 percent from January to September 2026 compared to last year's same period, according to official data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The bank's latest External Sector Performance report, dated Oct. 30, showed that the country spent 4.49 billion U.S. dollars on fuel imports during the first nine months of 2026, compared to 2.96 billion dollars on fuel imports during the same period in 2025.

Fuel import spending, however, declined slightly in September. Sri Lanka spent 415.1 million dollars on fuel imports during the month, down 5.8 percent from 440.7 million dollars in September 2025. September 2026 also marked the country's fifth consecutive month of fuel imports expenditure decline.

Despite the downward trajectory, the overall fuel import bill remained significantly higher than during the same period last year, said the bank.

The increase came amid higher domestic fuel prices following an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Disruptions to global energy supply chains, including restrictions affecting petroleum shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, also pushed up crude oil and petroleum product prices, as well as freight and insurance costs.