Amir Attends Celebration Marking 30Th Anniversary Of Al Jazeera Media Network's Launch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the launch of Al Jazeera Media Network, held at the network's headquarters this evening under the slogan "And the Story Continues".

Ahead of the event, HH The Amir viewed a visual presentation and interactive display highlighting key milestones in the network's history since its establishment and its media experience over the past three decades.

His Highness also watched a documentary presentation featuring selected speeches delivered by His Highness The Late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, may Allah have mercy on him, at various forums and events, highlighting the network, its role in the media landscape, and the vision upon which it was founded.

The celebration featured speeches by HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, Chairman of Al Jazeera Media Network's Board of Directors; Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani, Director General of the Network; along with an opening video presentation and two presentations highlighting the network's key facts and figures and future plans.

Following the celebration, HH The Amir visited the new studios and newsroom, where he was briefed on the latest equipment and technologies used in broadcasting and television news production.

The celebration was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs and ministers; members of Al Jazeera Network's Board of Directors; its staff; a distinguished group of media professionals and intellectuals; as well as guests of the celebration, including Their Excellencies the ministers and senior officials from brotherly and friendly countries.