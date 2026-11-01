Al Jazeera Solidified Its Position In Arab, Global Media Landscape Over Three Decades: HH The Amir

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani praised Al Jazeera Media Network's ability in solidifying its position in the Arab and international media landscape over the past three decades.

In a post on his official X account on Sunday, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at attending the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Network that succeeded, over the past three decades, in solidifying its position in the Arab and global media landscape and contributed to having the voice of the region and its causes heard around the world. His Highness also expressed his pride in Al Jazeera Media Network's journey, wishing the Network and its staff further succus and progress.