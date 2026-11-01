Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Al Jazeera Solidified Its Position In Arab, Global Media Landscape Over Three Decades: HH The Amir

Al Jazeera Solidified Its Position In Arab, Global Media Landscape Over Three Decades: HH The Amir


Date: 2026-11-01 11:02:50

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani praised Al Jazeera Media Network's ability in solidifying its position in the Arab and international media landscape over the past three decades.

In a post on his official X account on Sunday, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at attending the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Network that succeeded, over the past three decades, in solidifying its position in the Arab and global media landscape and contributed to having the voice of the region and its causes heard around the world. His Highness also expressed his pride in Al Jazeera Media Network's journey, wishing the Network and its staff further succus and progress.

MENAFN01112026000063011010ID1111900117


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search