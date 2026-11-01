Antonelli Crowned Youngest Ever F1 Champion As Verstappen Wins Mexico City GP

MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Nov 2 (IANS) Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever Formula 1 World Champion as third place in the Mexico City Grand Prix was enough for the Mercedes driver to claim the 2026 crown, with Max Verstappen taking race victory from Lewis Hamilton.

At 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli broke the record set by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years and 134 days old when he won his first championship with Red Bull in 2010.

Antonelli entered the 71-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez needing only to finish ninth to claim a maiden F1 title, regardless of where rivals Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell finished.

"We did it. And, you know, without them, I wouldn't be here. Without Mercedes, without my family," said new Antonelli. "So I'm very grateful for this moment, and it's one that will live forever. And I just, I'm speechless. I'm trying to process what has just happened."

The 20-year-old started fourth and eventually finished third in a race where the Italian had to deal with a mid-race red flag after a heavy accident for Valtteri Bottas and a late Safety Car following a crash for Arvid Lindblad, Formula 1 reports.

Verstappen claimed his third win of the season, holding off Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 0.799 seconds. The Red Bull driver withstanding late pressure from Hamilton to claim an unlikely win from fifth on the grid after being helped by an intense Ferrari intra-team battle.

Leclerc finished fourth after withstanding immense late pressure from Lando Norris' McLaren, ahead of George Russell (Mercedes) and Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls from the pit lane.

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi), Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who was tipped into a spin by Russell on the opening lap, and Ryo Hirakawa for Haas on his F1 debut after a mid-weekend call-up, completed the top 10.

Alex Albon headed Williams team mate Carlos Sainz just outside the points, from Oscar Piastri who was handed a 10-second penalty for a collision with Lindblad and dropped to P13.

Nico Hulkenberg was P14 after a 10-second penalty for a collision with Ollie Bearman, while Alpine's Franco Colapinto was also handed a 10s penalty for failing to slow accordingly under yellow flags.

Home hero Sergio Perez was P16 for Cadillac, as Alpine lost a double points finish with Pierre Gasly handed a 30s penalty in lieu of a drive-through for failing to slow under double yellows.

Antonelli now holds an unassailable 119-point championship lead, while Verstappen has moved into second place in the standings. Russell has slipped to fourth, 130 points behind his teammate.

The F1 paddock will move straight on to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from November 6-8.