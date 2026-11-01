Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Inside His Rs 10,000 Crore Empire, From KKR To Red Chillies Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 on November 2, 2026. Beyond his legendary film career, the superstar has built a business empire spanning cinema, cricket, luxury brands and real estate, with an estimated net worth of Rs 10,000 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. However, his success story extends well beyond the silver screen. Over more than three decades, the actor has transformed his popularity into a diversified business portfolio, making investments in entertainment, sports and consumer brands.

As he celebrates his 61st birthday, King Khan's financial journey offers an interesting look at how a successful film career can evolve into a powerful business empire. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, his estimated wealth stands at approximately Rs 10,000 crore, making him India's richest actor.

Here is a closer look at Shah Rukh Khan's businesses, investments and the sources behind his enormous fortune.

Red Chillies Entertainment: The backbone of Shah Rukh Khan's business empire

One of Shah Rukh Khan's most significant business ventures is Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he co-founded with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002.

The company has produced several successful films, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Raees and Jawan. Over the years, it has expanded beyond film production into distribution, digital entertainment and visual effects.

Its VFX division, Red Chillies VFX, has established itself as an important name in the Indian film industry, contributing to large-scale productions that require advanced visual effects.

The production house has also given Shah Rukh greater creative and financial control over his projects. Instead of relying exclusively on acting fees, the superstar has increasingly explored production and profit-sharing arrangements, allowing him to participate in the commercial success of films.

Gauri Khan, who is also an entrepreneur and interior designer, plays an important role in the business.

Shah Rukh Khan's business interests are not restricted to the entertainment industry. In 2008, he entered the Indian Premier League by acquiring the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise alongside actor Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta.

What began as an investment in a new cricket tournament gradually developed into one of the most recognisable brands in the IPL.

KKR has won the IPL championship three times, in 2012, 2014 and 2024. Its success has helped the franchise build a massive fan following and strengthen its commercial value.

Through Knight Riders Group, Shah Rukh has also expanded his cricketing interests internationally. The group has been associated with franchises such as Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the UAE's ILT20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.

The opening of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles in July 2026 marked another significant step in the group's international expansion.

Cricket has therefore become an important part of Shah Rukh's business portfolio, giving him a presence in the growing global T20 market.

Apart from films and cricket, Shah Rukh Khan has diversified his wealth through brand partnerships, consumer ventures and real estate.

One of his notable lifestyle ventures is D'YAVOL, a luxury brand developed with his son Aryan Khan. The brand has expanded into premium lifestyle products, including fashion and beverages.

Brand endorsements are another important source of income for the actor. His association with major national and international companies has helped him maintain a strong commercial presence outside cinema.

Real estate also forms a significant part of his reported wealth. His iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is among India's most recognisable celebrity homes. The actor is also associated with properties in Delhi, London, Dubai and Alibaug. However, the valuations attached to these properties vary across media reports.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 10,000 crore. This is lower than the Rs 12,490 crore valuation attributed to him in the 2025 edition.

The difference highlights that celebrity wealth estimates can change depending on private business valuations, investments and market conditions. These figures are estimates rather than publicly audited personal financial statements.