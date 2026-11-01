Florida Private Jet Crash: 'We're Going To Crash Into The Ground' Pilot's Final Words As 9 Killed WATCH

A private jet carrying nine people crashed into a residential neighbourhood in South Florida on Sunday, November 1, killing everyone on board. The Learjet 60 plunged towards the ground before exploding into a massive fireball near a busy road in Palm Beach County. The aircraft reportedly came dangerously close to nearby homes and passing vehicles, while thick black smoke covered the crash site.

The incident occurred around 12:50 pm local time near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North in Greenacres, Florida. The aircraft had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Associated Press reported.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the deaths in a post on X, describing the incident as a“horrific tragedy”. He also said the FAA would send a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with its investigation.

A video shared by social media user Brian Krassenstein showed the aircraft's final moments. The post read:“Slow motion video of the plane crash in Palm Beach Florida moments ago. Learjet 60.”

Watch the viral video here:

Slow motion video of the plane crash in Palm Beach Florida moments ago.

Learjet 60 Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 1, 2026

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the crash as catastrophic.“It was a cataclysmic plane crash,” he told reporters.“It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road.” Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties among people on the ground.

Air traffic control recordings revealed the pilot had reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, along with moderate turbulence that was reportedly jolting the jet by as much as 700 feet. The aircraft was flying at approximately 35,000 feet when the pilots requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet after encountering turbulence, icing and precipitation.

The situation deteriorated rapidly as the jet entered a steep descent. The pilot declared an emergency and issued a mayday call, reporting that the aircraft was descending at an alarming rate. In the final communication, the pilot reportedly said,“We're going to crash into the ground.”

Authorities evacuated around 600 people from a nearby mobile home community as emergency teams responded to the incident. Roads around the crash site were closed, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The cause has not yet been established.