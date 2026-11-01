Why Did MO, GILD, XOM Stocks Surge To 52-Week Highs Last Week?



Altria reached a record $79.81 after beating Q3 earnings estimates.

Gilead Sciences hit a record $175.65 as strong HIV drug demand drove Q3 earnings beat. ExxonMobil's strong refining margins boosted Q3 profit.

Altria Group (MO), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and ExxonMobil (XOM) stocks ascended to fresh 52-week highs on Friday after strong third-quarter results, improved earnings outlooks and higher shareholder returns boosted investor confidence. Strong tobacco pricing, growing HIV drug sales and improved refining margins supported gains across the three companies.

Altria and ExxonMobil stocks gained 1% and 2%, respectively, while Gilead Sciences stock climbed 3%.

Altria Gains After Earnings Beat And Higher Outlook

Altria stock reached a record high of $79.81 after the tobacco company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) 2026 results. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.52 per share, narrowly exceeding Wall Street's $1.51 estimate, as per Fiscal. Revenue, excluding excise taxes, increased 3.6% from a year earlier to $5.44 billion.

The company raised its 2026 earnings forecast to $5.66 - $5.74 per share and increased its stock buyback plan by another $1 billion. UBS raised its price target on MO to $83 from $79 and kept a 'Buy' rating. Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $77 from $71 but maintained an 'Equal Weight' rating, citing weakness in traditional cigarette sales.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'neutral' territory.

Gilead Benefits From Strong HIV Drug Demand

Gilead Sciences stock touched an all-time high of $175.65 after exceeding Q3 revenue and earnings expectations. Its HIV business remained a major growth engine, supported by demand for treatments such as Biktarvy and its pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) portfolio.

The company raised its full-year HIV business growth guidance to 12%, up from its earlier estimate of 9% to 10%. Scotiabank raised its Gilead price target to $200 from $177 and kept an 'Outperform' rating, suggesting a 18% upside possibility from the stock's last close. Truist also increased its target to $181 from $158 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish'.

ExxonMobil Rides On Refining Strength And Higher Dividends

ExxonMobil stock also hit a record high of $188.50 after the energy producer reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $4.23 per share, above the $4.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $110.50 billion.

ExxonMobil's Energy Products division saw adjusted earnings rise to $9.05 billion, more than doubling from the previous quarter. Higher refining profits and full use of its U.S. Gulf Coast facilities helped drive the growth. Meanwhile, oil production from Guyana's Stabroek Block passed the 1-billion-barrel mark.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 3.8% to $1.07 per share and plans to continue its $20 billion share-repurchase program in 2027. Retail sentiment around the stock shifted to 'neutral' from 'bullish'.

So far this year, MO, GILD and XOM stocks have gained between 35% and 55%.

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