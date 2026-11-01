Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth's Film Storms Past Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Rs 807.25 crore - that is where Rajinikanth's action sequel Jailer 2 stands globally on Day 18 after a massive Sunday push.

18 days in theatres. That was all the film needed to become the first Tamil project to breach the Rs 800 crore global milestone - officially zooming past Rajinikanth's own record-holder 2.0 as 2026's second-highest-grossing Indian film.

Rajinikanth's star power continues to pack halls, driving heavy footfalls across domestic and international markets alike.

How Day 18 Box Office Numbers Stacked Up

Sunday, November 1 saw domestic collections jump 15.5 percent. India nets hit Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, building strong momentum over Day 17's Rs 9.70 crore intake.

Across 8,906 shows nationwide, the original Tamil track dominated with Rs 8.00 crore from 4,287 screenings. Hindi screens brought in Rs 1.75 crore over 3,592 shows - while Telugu and Kannada dubs pulled Rs 1.00 crore and Rs 45 lakh into the single-day pot.

Worldwide Breakdown and Overseas Impact

India delivered Rs 533.75 crore gross while overseas territories brought in Rs 273.50 crore, locking the global total at Rs 807.25 crore. International circuits alone pumped in Rs 3.00 crore on Day 18 to nudge the movie over the line.

That Sunday surge made all the difference. Touching Rs 807.25 crore globally in under three weeks sets a fresh benchmark for Tamil cinema's international footprint.

Production Credits, Ensemble Cast, and Outlook

Director Nelson Dilipkumar teamed up with producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures for this sequel, bringing Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. An explosive ensemble supports him - Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan - set to Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack.

Can weekday footfalls now push the total past Rs 850 crore? Trade analysts expect strong theatre attendance right through week three to decide the final lifetime figure.