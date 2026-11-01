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Hackers Breach Russia's Statistics Agency, Obtain Data On Russian Losses In Ukraine

Hackers Breach Russia's Statistics Agency, Obtain Data On Russian Losses In Ukraine


Date: 2026-11-01 10:35:29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Reform, Ukrinform reports.

Silent Crow said the hackers had gained access to the agency's central office, its regional branches and the Main Interregional Center for the Processing and Dissemination of Statistical Information.

The group added that they had taken control of around 25,000 computers.

The hackers also claim to have exfiltrated around 23 terabytes of data, including internal documents, databases and official information.

Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 2,100 over past day

According to them, the materials obtained include information on Russia's military losses in its war against Ukraine.

"The bulk of the data consists of databases, internal documents, official information and data from employees' work computers. The scale of the incident goes far beyond the compromise of individual servers or user accounts. This was an intrusion into the infrastructure of a federal agency, providing access to central and regional systems, internal networks and data repositories of state and official significance," the hackers said in a statement.

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