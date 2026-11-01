INA And Camtic Partner To Boost Human Talent And Technological Innovation

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The National Learning Institute (INA) and the Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (Camtic) have officially signed a four-year framework agreement to drive digital transformation, update technical training, and expand job opportunities across Costa Rica.

This strategic alliance focuses on closing the digital divide by facilitating joint academic, technical, and research initiatives that prepare the local workforce for an evolving global economy.

Strategic Goals of the 4-Year Agreement

The collaboration focuses on key action areas to modernize technical education:



Human Talent & Employability: Modernizing training programs to align directly with current tech industry demands.

Skills Certification: Validating technical competencies through recognized professional standards.

Digital Transformation: Promoting the responsible adoption of emerging technologies across sectors. Teacher Updating & Knowledge Transfer: Ensuring instructors stay up to date with modern technological tools and methodologies.

Leadership Perspectives Implementation & Next Steps

Under the framework, INA will identify specific areas requiring specialized training, certification, or digital transformation. The two entities will execute these goals through continuous education projects, faculty workshops, professional development program, and technical exchange initiatives.

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