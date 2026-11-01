GRAP Cars, Vehicles Restrictions: Types, List To Check Before Heading To Office - What's Banned What's Allowed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed across Delhi starting from November 1. The rules were implemented in a bid to mitigate the air pollution woes that the national capital grapples with during winters. As GRAP rules come into effect, here's your checklist before heading to the office:

1. Work from home: Check if your office is offering hybrid mode or work from home.

Under the GRAP rules, government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services will be exempted as per prescribed norms.

2. Change in office timings: Check punch-in and punch-out timings at your office

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

3. Travelling from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad? Entry of only specific vehicle in Delhi

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi under the GRAP restrictions?⌵

Vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards, CNG vehicles and electric vehicles are allowed, along with exempt emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, subject to prescribed rules.

2Are BS-IV cars registered outside Delhi allowed to enter the city?⌵

No. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that meet BS-IV or older emission standards are prohibited from operating in Delhi from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

3What vehicle types are restricted from operating in Delhi?⌵

Restrictions cover vehicles below BS-VI standards, vehicles without a valid PUCC, non-compliant interstate buses and certain tractors and jugaad vehicles. Trucks not destined for Delhi must use peripheral expressways.

4Can I travel into Delhi by bus or metro during the vehicle restrictions?⌵

There are no restrictions on travelling by metro. Delhi-NCR buses must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI-compliant diesel.

5Why are Delhi's GRAP vehicle restrictions in place?⌵

The restrictions are intended to reduce vehicular emissions and help tackle winter air pollution in the capital.

From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules. Check your vehicle type and ensure it complies with what is permitted for entry into Delhi.

What's allowed: As per the GRAP rules, only vehicles conforming to BS-VI emission standards, CNG and electric vehicles, and those exempted (ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles) will be allowed to ply in Delhi accordance with prescribed rules and exemptions.

What's not allowed: Vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-IV or older emission standards (below BS-VI standards) will be prohibited from operating in the city from November 1 to January 31, 2027.

* Vehicles below BS-VI standards

* Vehicles without a valid PUCC

* Non-compliant interstate buses

* Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways)

* Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable

* Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi

Will vehicles from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad be affected?

More than 10 lakh vehicles in neighbouring NCR areas of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected by the Delhi government's decision to prohibit entry of vehicles below BS-VI (6) emission standards from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, according to the Transport Department estimates cited by news agency PTI.

4. Travelling by metro, bus?

Buses operating in Delhi-NCR must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI-compliant diesel. There are no restrictions on travelling by metro.

5. Hike in parking fee

The government has directed that parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi be doubled from November 1 to February 28. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will, however, be exempt from the hike.