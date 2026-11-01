Two Injured, Two Arrested After Police Encounter In Noida's Sector 63

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 2 (IANS) A late-night encounter took place between the police and suspected criminals in Noida's Sector 63 area on Sunday night, resulting in two accused sustaining bullet injuries and the arrest of two others.

Police recovered illegal firearms, live cartridges, knives, and two motorcycles allegedly used in robbery incidents from the accused.

According to the police, the four suspects were travelling on two motorcycles and were allegedly on their way to commit a crime when a police team conducting vehicle checks near the Sector 62 roundabout signalled them to stop.

DCP Praveen Ranjan Singh says, "In accordance with the directions of the Gautam Buddha Nagar authorities, tonight the Sector 63 police station team was conducting checking operations at the Sector 62 intersection. Four individuals riding on two motorcycles were spotted approaching. When the police attempted to stop them for checking, both motorcycle riders turned back and sped off...”

During the pursuit, the accused crossed the S-Block intersection and entered the green belt area. When police teams tried to intercept them, they reached the Bahalolpur underpass. Realising they were surrounded, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which two of the accused were shot in the legs and were overpowered.

Following the encounter, police launched a combing operation in the area and apprehended the remaining two suspects, identified as Shankar Sharma and Kapil Kashyap. With their arrest, all four accused involved in the incident were taken into custody.

Police seized two country-made pistols, cartridges and two knives from the accused. The two motorcycles allegedly used in criminal activities were also impounded.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused used to offer lifts to unsuspecting people on their motorcycles and subsequently rob them. Police said all four have extensive criminal records, and efforts are underway to gather details of their previous cases and other criminal activities.

DCP Singh said police teams have been carrying out continuous checking drives and action against criminals under directives issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration.