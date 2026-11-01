Shreya Ghoshal's Son Devyaan Drops By Her Workplace At Music Studio, Salim Merchant Calls Him A 'Curious Cat'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Music composer Salim Merchant recently offered a glimpse of singer Shreya Ghoshal's recording session at his music studio.

In the video, her little son Devyaan who stole the spotlight, was seen busy enjoying and eating munchies as his mother put in her best foot forward at work.

Sharing the second part of the studio video on his social media account, Salim gave a glimpse of Shreya recording the song 'Tu Hi Wajah'. The video also featured little Devyaan accompanying his father, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, at the studio.

In the video, Shreya can be seen seated on a studio chair, lovingly hugging her son as he clings to her. Devyaan appeared to be enjoying his time at the studio as he was seen munching on a biscuit while his mother was busy recording.

Salim also shared glimpses of Shreya's recording process, with the singer seen inside the recording booth wearing headphones and singing into a microphone, while the composer monitored the recording and vocals.

Sharing the video, Salim wrote,“Sharing Part 2 since y'all loved the first part so much! And rightly so - @shreyaghoshal is just so amazing and precise! Always in sur and the right feel. Her voice and the presence of @shiladitya along with the cutest Devyaan made Tu Hi Wajah so so special! a special mention of @rajpandit17 for always adding more musical brilliance to the vocal recording & production. Watch till the very end! It's truly a masterclass for every singer.”

For the uninitiated, the song 'Tu Hi Wajah' is from the 2026 project 'Bhoomi' and features vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, with music by Salim-Sulaiman.

For the uninitiated, Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their son Devyaan on May 22, 2021.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2015, occasionally share glimpses of their son accompanying them on professional and personal outings.

Devyaan has previously been seen accompanying his legendary singer mother to her concerts.

–IANS

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