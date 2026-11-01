Newlyweds Among 31 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Mumbai Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) At least 31 people, including the bride and groom, have been hospitalised after reportedly suffering from suspected food poisoning during a wedding ceremony in Mumbai's Nahur West area, officials said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhay Singh Deshmukh, the wedding ceremony was held on November 1 at Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall in Nahur West, with approximately 400 to 500 guests attending the event.

He said that around 70 to 100 guests, who had their meals in the final round, reportedly fell ill after consuming the food. Following complaints of illness and discomfort, several guests were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Officials said 22 affected individuals have been admitted to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, four young children to Kamgar Hospital in Mulund, and five others are receiving treatment at a hospital in Vikhroli.

"Currently, all patients are in stable condition and are undergoing medical treatment. Relevant agencies are monitoring the situation and taking necessary action," officials said.

One of the people admitted to the hospital told IANS, "The wedding took place at the Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall. Towards the end, when we sat down to eat, along with the bride and groom, everyone fell ill. About 30 to 40 people from our neighbourhood were there, and all of them became unwell. Everyone had to be admitted to the hospital. Action must be taken regarding this."

The groom's maternal uncle, who also spoke to IANS, said the guests had consumed food at around 4 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. but began experiencing symptoms after returning home later in the evening.

"Once we reached home, by 11:00–11:30 p.m., everyone started vomiting. The bride was the first to fall ill," he said.

"I believe at least 30–40 people from our own group have been affected by food poisoning. This number could rise further; patients are still arriving. Some have been taken to Kamgar Hospital, some to a facility near the Metro, and others have been sent to Vikhroli," he added.

Demanding strict action against those responsible, the groom's maternal uncle said the caterers and food suppliers should be held accountable for the suspected food poisoning.

He also called for an enquiry into the role of the committee managing the wedding venue.

A friend of the groom said that although all the patients were currently reported to be stable, several people were still reaching hospitals for medical assistance.

"This incident occurred due to the negligence of the caterers and a failure to check the quality of the food. The family is demanding strict action in this matter," he said.

The administration, along with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps.