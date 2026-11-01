BRS Working President KTR Visits Bereaved Families Of RIMS Fire Victims

KTR Extends Support to Families After RIMS Hospital Tragedy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) has met the families of the five infants who died in a short-circuit incident at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Adilabad and extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the bereaved families on behalf of the party. KTR visited the families and offered his condolences on Sunday over the deaths of the five infants, expressing solidarity with the bereaved parents during their difficult time. As part of the party's support, he handed over financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the five families.

Details of the Adilabad Hospital Incident

A fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana's Adilabad district late at night on September 21. The incident occurred around 11.40 pm. The visit comes after five infants died in a short-circuit incident at Adilabad RIMS Hospital.

Political Response and Demands for Accountability

Earlier, KTR held the Congress government responsible for the deaths of several infants in an electrical short-circuit accident at the hospital and demanded immediate medical care for the 28 other infants injured in the incident. In a post on X, KTR said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must bear responsibility for the incident, alleging that the public healthcare sector had been“completely devastated” under his government.“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must bear full responsibility for this incident, as he has completely devastated the public healthcare sector since assuming office,” he said.

KTR also demanded that the government take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families who lost their infants. He further urged the government to ensure immediate and superior medical care for the injured infants. (ANI)

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