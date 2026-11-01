Primary Suspect In Maholi Murder Case Injured After Mathura Encounter

Mathura Murder Suspect Injured in Police Encounter

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The primary suspect in the October 28 murder case of a man in the Maholi area was injured in an encounter with police on the Pali Khera-Maholi road on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajeev Kumar Singh said a man named Rohtas was beaten with sticks and then shot dead in Maholi on October 28. "Seven suspects were named in that case," he told ANI.

Details of the Police Operation

He added that during a search and checking operation to apprehend the accused, police spotted a man approaching rapidly from the direction of Maholi in a vehicle without a number plate. "The police signalled for him to stop, but he ignored the warning and attempted to flee at high speed. He then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing retaliatory fire, he was wounded," SP Singh said.

Suspect Arrest and Evidence Seized

The injured man has been identified as Vikas, alias Vishal, a primary suspect in the murder case. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police recovered a.315-bore country-made pistol, two spent cartridges, and a motorcycle from him, the SP added. Further legal proceedings are underway.

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