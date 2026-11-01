Big B Gets Angry For Being Misquoted After Fan Meet In Glass Cabin, Says '10% Of 50 Million Followers Are Ready To Strike'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his displeasure and angst over media reports allegedly misquoting his actions post the Sunday fan meeting in a glass cabin as protection.

He accused sections of the media of twisting the meaning of his social media posts and disrespecting his sentiments.

The actor, who follows the tradition of meeting his fans outside his Mumbai residence every Sunday, took to his blog and social media to express his angst.

Referring to a recent report that interpreted his words as an open challenge to his opponents, Amitabh clarified that his post was actually a prayer to Lord Krishna and not a political statement or a threat directed at anyone.

In his post, Amitabh wrote that he often chants the prayer, "Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki", as an invocation to Lord Krishna. However, he alleged that the media had misinterpreted the words and presented them as a challenge to his opponents.

Sharing his frustration, the veteran actor also issued a strong message to the media, pointing out that he has a massive following of 50 million people and that even 10 per cent of them could be ready to respond if given a signal.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account, to express his angst and wrote his post in Hindi, which translates into English as,

"T 5903 (AI)

For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, we often chant-

" Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki "

And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity, 'Look, Amitabh is challenging his opponents, saying, 'Bring your elephants and horses', we will fight with our weapons, we won't be afraid!'

On one hand, it's a grave insult to a 'Jai Shri Krishna' invocation, and on the other, they're twisting the words to make it about challenging opponents...

Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open... We have a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day we give the signal, just 10 percent of them are ready and waiting to strike.”

He added,“The more you twist our words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity our Ef has lying in wait to do the same.... It's just a matter of them speaking up... Here's what the media prints, take a look, "Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at opponents' threats, vents frustration with cryptic post-'Go, bring your elephants and horses' "

“See that, folks-disrespecting faith, and

absurd (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly. ridiculous (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision). incongruous

These are the ones considered the country's 5th Column-and the 4 columns are revered in our traditions with honor and respect... It's called a fifth because they are honored by the citizens, granted a status of respect in society!!”

He further wrote,“Honor??? Nothing could be more laughable than this... If we make a mistake-mistakes happen-we immediately apologize and try to make amends.. But here it seems like this is their birthright... I was about to say, as a victim, with affection and love, I'm heading off to sleep.”

“But I won't say victim-the right to my pain is mine alone-it's not worthy of your...

Good night, my dear E"

The actor further emphasised that his words and actions should not be taken out of context. He also questioned the lack of accountability.

For the uninitiated, the post comes amid the actor's continued Sunday tradition of meeting hundreds of fans who gather outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The veteran star was seen greeting admirers from a specially designated glass enclosure during the weekly interaction, this time around.

–IANS

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