Anamika Kerketta Wins Uttar Pradesh And North India Titles 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Anamika Kerketta represents Uttar Pradesh with pride, earning recognition as Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 and North India Winner 2026.
Anamika Kerketta has achieved an important milestone at Dream Aura India 2026 by receiving two recognitions: Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 and North India Winner 2026.
Her achievement reflects her participation in a national beauty pageant that brings together contestants from different states and regions of India. Dream Aura India provides a platform where participants can present their talent, confidence, personality, and individuality.
Anamika first received recognition as the Uttar Pradesh Winner and later earned the North India Winner title. These achievements have made her one of the recognised participants of the Dream Aura India 2026 season.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 Season One took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together contestants and guests for a celebration of beauty, talent, confidence, and achievement.
AK Pageant congratulates Anamika Kerketta on her success and wishes her the very best for her future opportunities. Her achievement is an example of the recognition that participants can gain through platforms that encourage talent and self-confidence.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an Indian beauty pageant organisation that creates opportunities for individuals to showcase their talent, confidence, and personality. Through its state and national-level platforms, AK Pageant aims to encourage participants and celebrate their achievements.
Anamika Kerketta has achieved an important milestone at Dream Aura India 2026 by receiving two recognitions: Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 and North India Winner 2026.
Her achievement reflects her participation in a national beauty pageant that brings together contestants from different states and regions of India. Dream Aura India provides a platform where participants can present their talent, confidence, personality, and individuality.
Anamika first received recognition as the Uttar Pradesh Winner and later earned the North India Winner title. These achievements have made her one of the recognised participants of the Dream Aura India 2026 season.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 Season One took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together contestants and guests for a celebration of beauty, talent, confidence, and achievement.
AK Pageant congratulates Anamika Kerketta on her success and wishes her the very best for her future opportunities. Her achievement is an example of the recognition that participants can gain through platforms that encourage talent and self-confidence.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an Indian beauty pageant organisation that creates opportunities for individuals to showcase their talent, confidence, and personality. Through its state and national-level platforms, AK Pageant aims to encourage participants and celebrate their achievements.
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