Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Records Sales Of 7.34 Lakh Units In October 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 1, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) recorded total sales of 7.34 Lakh units in October 2026, registering 13% year-on-year growth compared to 6.50 Lakh units sold in October 2025.
Domestic sales in October 2026 stood at 6.64 Lakh units, registering 11% growth over 5.98 Lakh units sold in October 2025. Exports stood at 0.69 Lakh units in October 2026, recording 35% growth compared to 0.51 Lakh units exported in October 2025.
For the year-to-date period of FY27 (April-October 2026), HMSI recorded total sales of 41.74 Lakh units, registering 15% growth over 36.44 Lakh units sold during Apr-Oct 2025. Domestic sales stood at 37.08 Lakh units during Apr-Oct 2026, recording 13% growth compared to 32.80 Lakh units sold during Apr-Oct 2025. Exports stood at 4.65 Lakh units during Apr-Oct 2026, registering 28% growth over 3.63 Lakh units exported during Apr-Oct 2025.
During October 2026, HMSI continued to witness steady underlying demand during the festive season and remained focused on serving customers through its strong product portfolio and widespread dealer network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. As of October 2026, it operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Domestic sales in October 2026 stood at 6.64 Lakh units, registering 11% growth over 5.98 Lakh units sold in October 2025. Exports stood at 0.69 Lakh units in October 2026, recording 35% growth compared to 0.51 Lakh units exported in October 2025.
For the year-to-date period of FY27 (April-October 2026), HMSI recorded total sales of 41.74 Lakh units, registering 15% growth over 36.44 Lakh units sold during Apr-Oct 2025. Domestic sales stood at 37.08 Lakh units during Apr-Oct 2026, recording 13% growth compared to 32.80 Lakh units sold during Apr-Oct 2025. Exports stood at 4.65 Lakh units during Apr-Oct 2026, registering 28% growth over 3.63 Lakh units exported during Apr-Oct 2025.
During October 2026, HMSI continued to witness steady underlying demand during the festive season and remained focused on serving customers through its strong product portfolio and widespread dealer network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. As of October 2026, it operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
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