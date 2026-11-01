Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 2: Check Precious Metals Rates In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices began Monday's trading session on a largely steady note, with some minor gains reported in the domestic bullion market on November 2, 2026. The latest update comes as India enters an important festive week, with demand for precious metals receiving support from jewellery purchases, wedding preparations and advance bookings ahead of Dhanteras. According to bullion data, gold prices have remained relatively stable compared with the previous session. Silver, meanwhile, continued to trade around its prevailing levels, although market participants are keeping a close watch on fluctuations in the international market. Gold and Silver Rates - November 2, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) SIlver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,27,450 Rs 1,39,030 Rs 1,79,527 Mumbai Rs 1,27,190 Rs 1,38,750 Rs 1,79,527 Kolkata Rs 1,27,860 Rs 1,39,580 Rs 1,79,527 Chennai Rs 1,27,300 Rs 1,38,870 Rs 1,79,527 Bengaluru Rs 1,30,799 Rs 1,42,079 Rs 1,79,527 Hyderabad Rs Rs Rs 1,79,527

Traders attribute the ongoing volatility in precious metal prices to several global factors, including a strong US dollar, elevated American bond yields and concerns over geopolitical tensions. The US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged in October has also influenced market sentiment. A weaker rupee against the US dollar, trading near the 95 mark, has provided some support to domestic gold prices.

Internationally, spot gold was hovering around $3,880 per ounce during overnight trading. On the domestic futures market, December gold contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) had closed at Rs 1,38,419 per 10 grams on Friday, indicating a relatively flat opening. Investors will continue to monitor movements in US Treasury yields, currency markets and energy prices for further direction.

For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold is generally preferred because of its durability, while 24-carat gold is commonly chosen for coins and investment purposes. Buyers should check the BIS hallmark, purity marking and six-digit HUID number before purchasing jewellery. The authenticity of the HUID can be verified through the BIS Care app.

The quoted bullion rates are indicative and do not include GST or making charges. Actual jewellery prices may vary between retailers. Buyers are also advised to compare making charges, obtain a proper bill and understand the jeweller's buyback and exchange policies before making a purchase.