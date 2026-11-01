Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad Observes Shaheed Divas In Guwahati City

Commemorating Shaheed Divas in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (All Assam Employees' Council) centrally observed 'Shaheed Divas' at its permanent office premises in Guwahati on Sunday, paying rich tributes to the Secretariat employee and valiant martyr of the historic Assam Movement, Dilip Chakraborty. Chakraborty, forty years ago, on November 1, 1980, made the supreme sacrifice following police atrocities during the agitation. The solemn proceedings began with the hoisting of the council flag, followed by the lighting of earthen lamps, floral offerings at the martyr's portrait, and the rendition of traditional Diha Naam.

New Leadership and Organizational Changes

On this occasion, the existing body was formally dissolved, and a new 199-member executive committee was sworn in, with Kumud Kumar Kotoky taking charge as the new President and Pranab Bhuyan as the General Secretary. Recalling martyr Dilip Chakraborty's dedication, newly elected President Kumud Kumar Kotoky affirmed that his sacrifice for the rights and self-respect of the employee fraternity will remain an eternal flame, inspiring the new team to work dedicatedly to resolve employee issues.

Agenda for the New Executive Committee

Stepping into the role, newly appointed General Secretary Pranab Bhuyan announced that the council's immediate agenda will be to raise a strong voice against the National Pension System (NPS). Former presidents and general secretaries addressing the gathering highlighted the council's historic legacy of standing firmly for the people of Assam through every critical political juncture.

The swearing-in ceremony at Karmachari Bhavan was attended by numerous dignitaries, including former senior bureaucrat Engineer Pradyut Kumar Choudhury, son of the late Kamakhya Charan Choudhury, who represented the council as a minister in the first AGP-led state government alongside Nagen Kalita, Basanta Kalita, and Charan Deka. On behalf of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, Aasam, senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey said the state's employee community holds immense expectations that the newly constituted 199-member committee will remain steadfastly committed to the welfare and progress of Assam and its people in the days ahead. (ANI)

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