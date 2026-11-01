Drive To Great BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Advances Localization Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GQEBERHA, South Africa, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 29, BAIC FOTON held its Africa Partners Conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Nearly 700 representatives from 42 African countries attended, including government and business leaders, distributors, customers, partners, and media. The conference highlighted regional strategy, product launches, manufacturing cooperation, and market achievements.









Deepening Regional Cooperation

With operations in over 140 countries and regions, BAIC FOTON has led China's commercial vehicle sales for 21 consecutive years and exports for 15 years. Exports exceeded 168,500 units in January–September 2026, up 43.6%. Its African network covers 54 markets and over 300 authorized service outlets.

During the conference, BAIC FOTON delivered 1,000 heavy trucks in Ghana and 800 in Zambia, while signing new energy vehicle projects covering 200 units in Mozambique, 100 in Ethiopia, 100 in Kenya, and additional units in Zambia.

BAIC FOTON International President Wu Zongtian outlined three strategic priorities: localized products, business ecosystems, and manufacturing operations, supported by diverse energy technologies and regional collaboration.

Expanding Products and Local Manufacturing

BAIC FOTON launched the GALAXUS R5 and GALAXUS C5 heavy trucks and introduced the TUNLAND V9 PHEV pickup, addressing African demand for efficient logistics, construction, and versatile mobility.

Building on 16 localized factories across Africa, BAIC FOTON signed six manufacturing cooperation agreements involving Tanzania, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. Partnerships with WesBank and DP World further strengthened vehicle financing and regional parts support.

Strengthening Market Engagement

The conference recognized outstanding partners for contributions to customer development, new energy adoption, aftersales services, and distribution.

BAIC FOTON also launched the Africa leg of the FOTON GALAXUS Global Experience, presenting flags to distributors from Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The initiative will bring product experiences closer to local customers across key markets.

Looking ahead, BAIC FOTON will strengthen localized manufacturing, industrial partnerships, supply networks, and service capabilities, working alongside African partners to support sustainable transportation and regional development under the shared vision of“Drive to Great.”

Contact:

Yu Wang

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