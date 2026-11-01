Ananya Panday Gives A Glimpse Of Customised T-Shirt Featuring Shanaya Kapoor's Childhood Pic On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of her special birthday wish for her best friend Shanaya Kapoor

She shared a picture of herself wearing a customised T-shirt featuring the latter's childhood picture.

Taking to her social media account, Ananya shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen wearing a black T-shirt featuring a picture of a young Shanaya.

She paired the casual outfit with beige bottoms and carried a bright pink handbag.

Sharing the photograph, Ananya wrote, "Say it's your best friends birthday without saying it's your best friends birthday".

In another social media story, Ananya shared a glimpse of Shanaya's birthday celebrations. The birthday girl can be seen leaning towards a cake with a single candle on it, dressed in a black off-shoulder outfit. Wishing her friend, Ananya wrote, " of my life happy birthday my Shanaya papaya".

For the uninitiated, Ananya and Shanaya have been close and have been friends since childhood. Their mothers, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor are also great friends and share a good bond for over decades.

Bhavana, who is married to actor Chunky Panday, and Maheep, who is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor, share a longstanding friendship.

The two have also been seen together on the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', alongside Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh.

On the professional front, Ananya made her acting debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. She went on to feature in films such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

She also ventured into the digital space with the series 'Call Me Bae' and was seen in 'CTRL'. Her recent film credits include 'Kesari Chapter 2', 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' and 'Chand Mera Dil'.

Shanaya, meanwhile, made her acting debut with the romantic drama 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', opposite Vikrant Massey. She then featured in 'Tu Yaa Main', directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

–IANS

rd/