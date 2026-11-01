ED Raids Former Punjab Minister Sunder Sham Arora's Residence In Hoshiarpur, CRPF Personnel Deployed

MENAFN - IANS) Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Nov 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of senior Congress leader and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur, with a team of officials reaching his house early in the morning, accompanied by CRPF personnel.

According to preliminary information, the ED teams arrived at Arora's residence at around 5 a.m. in three to four vehicles and began a search operation. Central agency officials, along with CRPF personnel, were present at the premises.

Arora, a former MLA from Hoshiarpur, is reportedly inside his residence, where the officials are carrying out the investigation.

However, the exact reason for the ED action and the case in connection with which the searches are being conducted have not yet been officially disclosed. Further details regarding the operation are awaited.

The latest action comes amid Arora's previous encounters with investigative agencies. His premises have earlier been searched by the Income Tax Department and the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in connection with different matters.

Earlier this year, in January, an Income Tax Department team conducted a search at his residence on Jodhamal Road in Hoshiarpur.

The investigation lasted approximately 62 hours, during which the Income Tax officials examined documents and questioned Arora.

Following the searches, the former minister had addressed a press conference to clarify the nature of the action, stating that the raid at his residence had been conducted by the Income Tax Department and not the Enforcement Directorate.

Arora has also faced corruption-related allegations during his tenure as a minister. In one such case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested him on allegations of attempting to bribe a vigilance official with Rs 50 lakh. The case is currently pending before the court.

The fresh ED action has triggered political attention in Hoshiarpur, with the search operation continuing at the former minister's residence.

The agency is yet to issue an official statement detailing the reasons for Monday's searches or the findings of the investigation.