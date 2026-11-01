Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 2: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.89
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 104.23
India's fuel pricing structure includes the base price of fuel, freight and transportation costs, dealer commissions, central excise duty and state taxes. Since petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, state governments continue to levy VAT or sales tax separately.
Global crude oil prices also remain an important factor in determining domestic fuel costs. India imports a substantial share of its crude oil requirements, making the domestic market sensitive to international energy prices and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
For consumers, checking the latest city-wise rates before refuelling can help with everyday travel budgeting. Here is a comparison of petrol and diesel prices across six major Indian cities.
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