Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 2: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices across India remain an important consideration for daily commuters, motorists and transport operators. With fuel expenses influencing household budgets and business costs, consumers keep a close watch on daily retail rates across major cities.

Fuel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies (OMCs) every day under India's dynamic fuel pricing system. The mechanism allows domestic retail rates to reflect changes in international petroleum prices, crude oil trends and currency movements. However, a daily review does not necessarily mean that petrol and diesel prices will change every morning.

The price motorists pay at fuel stations varies from one city to another. Differences in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), local levies, transportation expenses and dealer commissions contribute to the variation in retail rates. This explains why the same quantity of fuel can cost considerably different amounts in different parts of the country.

Petrol and Diesel Rates - November 2, 2026