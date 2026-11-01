British Couple Ships Indian Auto-Rickshaw To UK After 4,218-Km Journey (WATCH)

For most tourists, memories of an overseas holiday come home in the form of photographs, souvenirs and gifts. But Helen and Mick, a British couple, decided to bring back something far more unusual from India: their very own auto-rickshaw.

The couple spent 75 days exploring India, covering an impressive 4,218 kilometres in a red-and-black Bajaj three-wheeler registered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. During their journey, they travelled through different parts of the country, with stops at popular destinations such as Agra and the iconic Taj Mahal.

Their vehicle, affectionately named 'Timmy the Tin Can', soon became much more than a mode of transport. With cartoon eyes and a cheerful smile customised on its front, the auto-rickshaw developed its own personality and became an inseparable part of their Indian adventure.

Why Helen And Mick Decided To Ship Timmy To Britain

When their extended Indian holiday finally came to an end, Helen and Mick faced a rather unusual dilemma. After spending 75 days travelling together and covering thousands of kilometres, leaving Timmy behind simply wasn't an option.

Instead of treating the auto-rickshaw as just another holiday purchase, the couple decided to bring their beloved three-wheeler back to Britain.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Timmy (@timmy_the_tin_can)

However, transporting a vehicle internationally was hardly going to be as simple as booking a regular shipment. The auto-rickshaw had to make its way from India to the UK by sea, meaning the couple had to wait several months before being reunited with their travel companion.

After a six-month wait, Timmy finally arrived at London Gateway Port on October 23, 2026. Its arrival marked the end of an extraordinary journey that began on Indian roads and continued across international waters.

Auto-Rickshaw's UK Adventures Await Paperwork Clearance

The unusual story caught the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka, who shared the couple's experience on X.

Sharing the news of the Indian three-wheeler's arrival in Britain, he wrote, "An Indian three-wheeler making its way to the UK! From Indian roads to British streets, what a journey."

An Indian three wheeler making its way to the UK! From Indian roads to British streets, what a journey. Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 1, 2026

While Timmy has successfully reached British shores, its next adventure cannot begin just yet. Helen and Mick must complete the necessary documentation and ensure that the vehicle complies with applicable UK regulations before taking it onto public roads.

This means the couple will have to wait a little longer before their beloved auto-rickshaw can become a familiar sight on British streets.

Nevertheless, Timmy's journey is already quite remarkable. From navigating India's busy roads and visiting famous landmarks to crossing the sea and arriving in London, the little three-wheeler has become an extraordinary souvenir of a holiday the couple clearly never wanted to end.