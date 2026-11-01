Ukrainian Film Festival Kicks Off In Poland On Nov 2, With 50 Films To Be Screened In 12 Cities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Beata Bieronska-Lach, director of the Ukraine! Film Festival, announced this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to her, despite the full-scale war, Ukraine's film industry continues to develop, particularly thanks to international cooperation and foreign funding.

"Every year, I worry about whether we will have enough Ukrainian films and whether there will be anything to screen. I fear that film production might grind to a halt under wartime conditions... However, my concerns have proved unfounded: Ukrainian films are being made. If not directly in Ukraine, then through numerous international co-productions. Ukrainian filmmakers have started looking for funding abroad, and they are succeeding. There are many funds that finance Ukrainian cinema," Bieronska-Lach said.

She said that this year's festival program will include Polish-Ukrainian and German-Ukrainian co-productions. The competition program will feature eight full-length fiction films, nine documentaries and 23 short films. Screenings of children's films and a separate section dedicated to Belarusian cinema are also planned.

The festival director noted that after the screenings in Warsaw, the festival will continue in 11 other cities: Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk, Lublin, Gliwice, Lodz, Rzeszow, Plock, Bielsko-Biala, Zielona Gora and Poznan. The screenings will run until mid-December.

The organizer said the festival's geographical reach is changing. This year, screenings will not take place in Torun because the institution that previously hosted the event is undergoing restructuring. At the same time, new cities and organizations are joining the festival.

"Overall, the cities and cinemas that hosted the festival in previous years want to continue working with us. At the same time, new institutions are emerging and approaching us on their own initiative because they want to screen Ukrainian films," Bieronnska-Lach said.

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According to her, these are most often Polish organizations, foundations or cinemas seeking to respond to demand from local communities. In cities with large Ukrainian communities, such screenings make it possible to organize joint cultural events for Ukrainians and Poles and promote integration within local communities.

The festival director said that Bielsko-Biala and Zielona Gora are the new venues this year. According to her, the cities themselves expressed interest in joining the event.

Bieronnska-Lach also noted that Polish cinemas continue to show interest in Ukrainian films. Last year, she feared that amid some cooling in Ukrainian-Polish relations, cinemas would gradually lose interest and withdraw from screenings, sometimes suggesting postponing them until the following year.

"Instead, we can see today that interest remains, which means the films will be screened in various cities," Bieronnska-Lach said.

Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency