Yotova Wins Bulgaria's Presidential Election
According to the CEC website, presidential and vice-presidential candidates Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev have secured 57.636% of the vote, receiving more than 1.077 million votes. Their opponents, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, have received 39.402%, or approximately 736,000 votes.
The results are based on the processing of 98.43% of polling station commission protocols as of 3:00 a.m. local time. The final election results are expected to be announced no later than November 4.
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