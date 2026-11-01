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Yotova Wins Bulgaria's Presidential Election


Date: 2026-11-01 09:31:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has released official vote-counting data from the second round of the presidential election.

According to the CEC website, presidential and vice-presidential candidates Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev have secured 57.636% of the vote, receiving more than 1.077 million votes. Their opponents, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, have received 39.402%, or approximately 736,000 votes.

The results are based on the processing of 98.43% of polling station commission protocols as of 3:00 a.m. local time. The final election results are expected to be announced no later than November 4.

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Trend News Agency

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