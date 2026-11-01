Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' First Song OUT: Chemistry With Deepika Padukone Steals Show

Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday brought an exciting surprise for fans as the first song from his upcoming film, King, was released at midnight on November 2. The romantic track features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen in a beachside setting.

The song blends romance, action and emotion, giving audiences a glimpse of the film's varied tone. Shah Rukh and Deepika's chemistry stands out, with the two sharing intimate romantic moments alongside sequences packed with intensity.

The release has added to the anticipation surrounding King, particularly among fans eager to see the popular on-screen pair reunite.

Mannat's Big Screen Hinted at Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Surprise

The excitement surrounding King's first song began building even before its release. A large screen installed outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, displayed the film's poster, prompting fans to speculate about a special birthday announcement.

Social media discussions soon turned towards the possibility of a teaser or song preview. The midnight release eventually confirmed those expectations, giving fans a memorable birthday treat.

For Shah Rukh's followers, the unveiling was another reason to celebrate the superstar's birthday, which is marked with enthusiasm every year.

Why Deepika Padukone Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her Lucky Charm

Deepika Padukone shares a long-standing professional association with Shah Rukh Khan and has often spoken about the special place he holds in her career.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om (2007), and their subsequent collaborations, including Chennai Express, received considerable audience appreciation. Her short cameo in 'Jawan' too received considerable appreciation.

When will Shah Rukh Khan's King release?

King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a Christmas release.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The project marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after his 2023 releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. With its star-studded cast and the reunion of Shah Rukh and Deepika, King is already among the most anticipated films of the year.