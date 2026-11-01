Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Why Cold Weather May Be Delayed Until December? Here's What We Know

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata may have to wait until December for winter as a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system delays the seasonal chill. The Alipore weather office expects colder conditions across West Bengal from early to mid-December

Winter is unlikely to arrive in Kolkata during the first week of November, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. A developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal could influence weather conditions across West Bengal and delay the onset of the seasonal chill.

The system may also affect the movement of cold winds from northeastern India, making it difficult for temperatures to drop significantly across the state in the coming weeks.

With temperatures remaining above normal, Kolkata residents may have to wait longer to experience the familiar winter weather. The city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum may remain close to 25°C.

The weather department expects winter conditions to become more noticeable across West Bengal from the first or second week of December. The second week of December could mark the beginning of more consistent winter weather in Kolkata.

However, the season may be shorter than usual this year. The delayed arrival of cold weather could reduce the time residents have to enjoy the state's traditional winter season.

Kolkata and neighbouring districts may experience occasional rainfall in the meantime, although no heavy rain is forecast. The gradual decline in nighttime temperatures is expected to bring a mild winter feel to the plains, with fog possible in some areas.

The effects of the seasonal transition are expected to become more noticeable in North Bengal from the second week of November. Darjeeling and Kalimpong are already experiencing colder conditions, with residents beginning to enjoy the winter atmosphere.

The weather department has also indicated the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in parts of North Bengal during November.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may receive light to moderate rainfall during the first week of the month. Meanwhile, Malda and most areas of North and South Dinajpur are likely to remain largely dry.